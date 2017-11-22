Machias

The Catch literary journal seeks submissions

Writers inspired by the coastal heritage of Downeast Maine and beyond are encouraged to submit their work to The Catch: Writings from Downeast Maine. Submissions of poetry, fiction, essay, and other prose are welcome from new and established writers, as well as from high school and college students. Writers whose work has been published in previous volumes include Ray Beal, Chris Crittendon, Robert Froese, Elizabeth Garber, Valerie Lawson, Carl Little, Carolyn Locke, Paul Molyneaux, Patricia Ranzoni, and Baron Wormser.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorNov 22,2017
Related Posts
Machias chamber presents Masanobu Ikemiya
No image
Town News Harrington, Wesley, Whitneyville Library, Columbia, Jonesboro
No image
DAC winter sports allstars selected