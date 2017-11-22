The Catch literary journal seeks submissions

Writers inspired by the coastal heritage of Downeast Maine and beyond are encouraged to submit their work to The Catch: Writings from Downeast Maine. Submissions of poetry, fiction, essay, and other prose are welcome from new and established writers, as well as from high school and college students. Writers whose work has been published in previous volumes include Ray Beal, Chris Crittendon, Robert Froese, Elizabeth Garber, Valerie Lawson, Carl Little, Carolyn Locke, Paul Molyneaux, Patricia Ranzoni, and Baron Wormser.