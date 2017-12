Here are many of the employees of the Machias Savings Bank Branch in Machias presenting a check to Deb Eckart of the Community Christmas Giving Tree Program. As part of their “Casual for a Cause Program,” employees pay to dress down on Fridays and they then decide each year where to donate their accumulated funds. This year, the Machias Branch and departments chose to make a generous donation to the Community Christmas Giving Tree Program. Submitted photo