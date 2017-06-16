The cast of “Schoolhouse Rock” takes a bow before an enthusiastic audience at Beals Elementary School June 8. The play was drawn from animated musical educational short films that were originally televised in the 1970s and 1980s. The BES performance featured Zoey Alley, Damon Beal, Noah Carver, Melody Gray, Isaiah Lord, Liberty and Nathan White. In the chorus were Brenna Alley, Rachel Crowley, Kianna Emerson, Brevan Kenney and Muzette White. The production was directed by Mrs. Elizabeth Goodliff. Photo by Nancy Beal.