by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Prior to speaking to the Machias Rotary Club on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the last rotary meeting Katherine Cassidy attended was in Uganda.

“I had gone to...Uganda to do some leadership lessons with vanilla bean farmers whose vanilla ends up going to Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream,” said Cassidy. “And probably the next Rotary Meeting that I attend will be in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.”