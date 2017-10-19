Carter indispensable to Downeast running

by Phil Stuart

Those of us that have participated in Washington County road races know that most of them are certified and the distance that we run is accurate.

Mike Carter, president and CEO of Northfield’s Carter Calibrations has certified ninety percent of all the areas race courses.

Over the years, Carter has sacrificed his own running career to a large extent for the benefit of others.

The cones that you see at cross country races and road races and the mile markers painted on the road just didn’t get there by accident.