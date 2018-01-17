Carla Anthony White Florida

Born January 26, 1959 in Machias, Maine, the daughter of Joan Libby and Earl Anthony passed away unexpectedly December 1, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Carla is survived by her mother, Joan Libby; and stepfather, Breen Libby of Machiasport; son, Jason White; daughter, Crystal Howard and son-in-law, Billy Howard; and two special grandchildren, Stephen and Paige Howard, all of Jacksonville Florida; three sisters, Janet Snowdeal of Machias, Lorene Dodge, of Calais, and Allison Ames of Veazie; three brothers, John Libby and sister-in-law, Michelle Libby of Arlington, Tennessee, Jimmy Anthony of Jonesboro, and Justin Anthony of Roque Bluffs; stepbrother, Jeff Libby of Kennebec, and stepsister, Belinda Polk of Machias; friend, Janice Grant of Milbridge; and several nieces and nephews.

Carla was predeceased by brother, Kevin Anthony (pictured), sister, Earlene Beth; and father, Earl Anthony, and friend and ex-husband, Greg White.

A graveside service will be held in the spring.