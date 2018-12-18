Caregiving advocacy gears up for change in 2019 legislative session

by Ruth Leubecker

Many thousands of unpaid Maine caregivers save the state a staggering $2.2 billion annually yet remain financially uncompensated.

Juggling multiple roles and a myriad of daily demands, as they grow in number they now have come to be known as the “sandwich generation.” The title refers to their unique occupation among generations so far that spans caring for their children while also caring for their elders, usually parents but not always. Past generations housed extended families and mobility and miles were not as relevant.