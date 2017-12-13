Machias

Care & Comfort honored with Silver Collar Award

 

Care & Comfort, a leading provider of home health and behavioral healthcare, was recently recognized as one of Maine’s best employers for workers over the age of 50 for 2017 by the Maine State Workforce Investment Board’s Older Workers Committee.

 The Silver Collar Employers Award honors Maine employers whose policies and practices match the needs of mature employees, valuing their skills and experience, strong work ethic, flexibility, and enthusiasm.

Dec 13,2017
