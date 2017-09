by Phil Stuart

The top seeded Cutler Cardinals and the second seeded Machias Bruins squared off in the 1965 Quoddy Base League final after semi-final wins over Pleasant Point and Bucks Harbor Air Base. Cutler finished the regular season with 10-2 record followed by Machias 9-3, Pleasant Point 9-3 and Bucks Harbor Air Force 7-5. Cutler journeyed to Pleasant Point to start the 1965 playoffs with a double header against the Indians.