Captain Arthur E. Totman Machiasport

Art was born on July 17, 1938 in Bath, Maine to Captain Arthur Loring Totman and Ruth MorseArthur Elisha Totman (Captain Art), 79 years of age, died April 7, 2018 at the Marshall Health Care facility in Machias after a brief battle with leukemia.

He married. Jean A. Goody of Bath on December 21, 1956. Art enlisted in the National Guard and went on to serve four years in the United States Air Force. After being honorably discharged, he signed on to work for the Federal Aviation Administration in Bucks Harbor, retiring as the site supervisor in 1995.