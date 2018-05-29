Machias

Candidates race to preserve legacy, promote rural focus

by Ruth Leubecker

The race to the Blaine House, while gaining steam, remains multi-directional, offering few specifics and even fewer individual plans of any contender.

The field so far is crowded, with Republicans appearing to be wary of deviating too far from Gov. Paul LePage’s actions on the issues. On some level there even appears an effort to preserve his legacy. By all accounts bombastic and controversial, Maine’s governor has nonetheless achieved results in lowering taxes and making things happen.

Jessica T. GriffinMay 29,2018
