Candidate Fulford statement on Rep. Poliquin and the NRA

Hopes and prayers are not enough

Democratic candidate for Maine’s 2nd District, Jonathan Fulford, released the following statement regarding Rep. Poliquin’s National Rifle Association (NRA) ‘standing’:

“I am a gun owner and I understand the appropriate use of firearms. I also support common sense regulations that safeguard our citizens. I will not accept ‘dark money’ or corporate lobbyist funding and be dictated by them. I will work to represent the people of CD2 and not be in hock to those representing corporate interests that are not the people’s interests.”