by Jonathan Fulford

Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who refused to face constituents after voting for Speaker Ryan’s Obamacare Repeal, continues to remain silent as the devastating facts regarding Graham-Cassidy come to light. One study by Avalere Health found that Maine would lose $1 billion in Medicaid funding over the next decade, and $17 billion in reduced Medicaid funding and health insurance grants over the next 20 years.