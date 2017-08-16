Camron Lee Roberts - Marshfield

Camron Lee Roberts, 18, of Marshfield, died unexpectedly on August 7, 2017 following a day doing what he loved, aboard the F/V Never Enough with his brother and sternman, Connor. The beloved son of Jamie and Shelley, Camron was born on November 4, 1998 in Ellsworth, Maine. Camron was a proud Jonesboro Jet, participating in basketball, baseball, and youth football. He graduated from Washington Academy in June of 2017 with honors.

Camron loved hunting, fishing, and riding his four-wheeler and snowmobile. Camron also loved his jacked-up trucks; the more light bars and louder the exhaust, the better.

He started lobster fishing at the age of 12 on his Grampa’s boat, which he eventually named the F/V River Rats. With the help of his family and mentor, Isaac Beal, Camron obtained his State of Maine Commercial Lobster Fishing License in November of 2016.

In addition to his parents and brother, Connor, Camron is survived by his grandparents Marvin and Velma Pineo, of Jonesboro; his Yanya Stephanie and Uncle Steve Seeley, of Jonesboro; his Uncle Steve and Aunt Robin Pineo, of Jonesboro; four special cousins who were more like siblings; Taylor, Nick, Kassidy and Colin; his girlfriend, Rylea, of Machiasport; and lifelong friends, the Barkers. Camron also had more special friends than can be named.

Following a private service, there will be a celebration of Camron’s life at the Jonesboro Elementary School on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mcclurefamilyfuneral.com.