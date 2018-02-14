Campground reservations opening for Maine State Parks

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands announced that campground reservations for the 2018 season will open for Sebago State Park on Feb. 1 and for all state parks on Feb. 5.

The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands reservations system and call center will be open for Sebago Lake State Park campground reservations only on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. and for all state park campgrounds at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.