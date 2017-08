by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias (UMM) concluded its six-week high school summer basketball league on July 27, with Calais High School winning three out of the four titles.

In junior varsity girls basketball, Calais had a huge advantage because most of their varsity players were used due to a lack of numbers.

Calais finished on top of the regular season standings with an 8-0 record followed by Narraguagus 3-5, Woodland 2-6, and East Grand 2-8.