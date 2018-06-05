Calais senior accepted to Air Force Academy

by Lura Jackson

One of the most selective military programs in the country – the United States Air Force Academy – is about to receive a graduate from Calais Middle High School [CMHS]. Haley “Boosta” Donovan will be among the cadets at the elite academy when classes start at the end of June. After four years, if she is among the approximately 1,000 students that successfully graduate each year, she will be awarded with a Bachelor of Science and an officer position in the Air Force.