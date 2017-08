by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias (UMM) High School girls and boys summer basketball league is winding down and the Calais girls are undefeated at 5-0. The rest of the field includes Woodland 3-2, Shead 4-3, Jonesport-Beals 2-5, Sumner 7-5 and East Grand 0-7.

On July 5, girls’ varsity action saw Woodland defeat Jonesport-Beals 34-18. Calais crushed Sumner 59-21 and Narraguagus get by Shead 48-34.