by Phil Stuart

Two-time defending state champion Calais dominated the year’s Downeast Athletic Conference selections in volleyball.

Ann Scott’s club played four of their players on the all conference squad. The Blue Devils All Stars were Faith Tirell, Twyla Smiley, Abby Condon, and Kylie Donovan. The Blue Devils started off the season at 1-3, and went undefeated the rest of the way to finish 14-3 and a second state title in as many years.