by Phil Stuart

Jud Cake of Bar Harbor and Tia Tardy of Hancock were the overall male and female winners at the Annual Milbridge Days 5k on July 29.

Cake, one of the premier runners in Eastern Maine and the course record holder at the Cobscook Bay 10k in Pembroke, led a field of 65 runners down to the end of Fickett’s Point and back and a fast time of 16:20.