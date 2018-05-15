Bye bye, “Boy” Scouts

by V. Paul Reynolds

In the twilight of my life, the Boys Scouts of America – its teachings, its values, and the fun of it all – still evoke a warm glow in my overflowing storehouse of special memories.

Everything about the scouting experience left me the better for it. We wore the uniform proudly, as we did the merit badges and the patches that symbolized our achievements and advancement in the scout hierarchy. Under it all, there was a sense or organization and self-discipline that was not unpleasant.