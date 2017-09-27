Bush Pilot Envy

by V. Paul Reynolds

Grandiose delusions are not unknown to me. As a young man the challenges of a Navy carrier pilot appealed to me – until I joined the Navy and saw how inherently dangerous it is to land a jet aircraft on the pitching deck of an aircraft carrier on a dark and stormy night. No thank you.

Later, as a civilian private pilot who owned and flew an antique airplane, I set out to be a high-time bush pilot. Then I had a taste of Maine bush flying in marginal weather. From my book, Backtrack.: