by Phil Stuart

Despite heavy losses to graduation and transfers, the Machias High School boys closed out the regular season with six consecutive wins and are hoping to get through the preliminary round with a win and earn a berth in the Northern Maine Class D tournament. The Bulldogs closed out the season with a pair of victories over Stearns and one win each over Deer Isle-Stonington, Narraguagus, Shead and Bangor Christian.