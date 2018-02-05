Students from Machias Memorial High School’s JMG program shared their new Bulldog Strong bracelets with employees of Machias Savings Bank on Friday, Jan. 26. The students of the Jobs for Maine Graduates program arrived at the bank to pick up a check MSB donated to cover the costs of purchasing the orange bracelets for the entire Machias campus. The Bulldog Strong program was started by the students to give their campus a positive focal point during a period of turbulence and loss, comprised of multiple school threats and the deaths of two school community members.