Machias

Building a bigger, better Bold Sea & Sky Coast Festival

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

In the festival-free period between June’s Margaretta Days and August’s Blueberry Festival, a group of Machias volunteers saw an opportunity to create a new tradition for the community. “We wanted to bring more people into town, but the question was, how were we going to keep them here?” said Bill Burke, who owns Pat’s Pizza in Machias. The answer came in the form of The Bold Coast Sea & Sky Festival, and it happens this weekend.

The full content of this page is available to premium users only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorJul 18,2017
Related Posts
Dorothy F. Williams
No image
Department of Marine Resources Aquaculture public hearing
No image
Lady Knights finish 4th