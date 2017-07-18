Building a bigger, better Bold Sea & Sky Coast Festival

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

In the festival-free period between June’s Margaretta Days and August’s Blueberry Festival, a group of Machias volunteers saw an opportunity to create a new tradition for the community. “We wanted to bring more people into town, but the question was, how were we going to keep them here?” said Bill Burke, who owns Pat’s Pizza in Machias. The answer came in the form of The Bold Coast Sea & Sky Festival, and it happens this weekend.