Machias

Budgeting dominates discussion at Machias board meeting

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

At a meeting of the Machias Selectboard on Wednesday, Aug. 22 the board signed the Whitneyville Waste Disposal Agreement for the agreement year beginning Sept. 1. Selectman James Whalen asked if the agreement allowed for raising prices throughout the year should Machias’ costs rise, too.

“We would adjust in the following year,” said chairman Joshua Rolfe. “We’re committed, it’s a contract, we’re signing on for a year with them.”

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanSep 04,2018
Related Posts
No image
Rose M. Gaffney Elementary School honor roll
Christmas spirit
No image
School and community show support with ‘Bulldog Strong’ message