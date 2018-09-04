Budgeting dominates discussion at Machias board meeting

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

At a meeting of the Machias Selectboard on Wednesday, Aug. 22 the board signed the Whitneyville Waste Disposal Agreement for the agreement year beginning Sept. 1. Selectman James Whalen asked if the agreement allowed for raising prices throughout the year should Machias’ costs rise, too.

“We would adjust in the following year,” said chairman Joshua Rolfe. “We’re committed, it’s a contract, we’re signing on for a year with them.”