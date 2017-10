by Phil Stuart

The Machias Bruins ended a three-year championship run by the Cutler Cardinals to win the 1965 Quoddy League Baseball Crown.

To reach the finals, top seeded Cutler defeated the Pleasant Point Indians in their best of three series 6-2 and 4-0 while second seeded Machias took out Bucks Harbor Air Base 5-0 and 8-4.

This set up a best of three match-up between the league’s two top seeds starting with a twin gill at Willie Corbett Field in Cutler on Sept. 11.