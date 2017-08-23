Bruins out of hibernation

by Phil Stuart

The Machias Bruins men’s baseball team had been in hibernation for a decade and a half which would change in 1965.

The Bruins always had a team represented in the Quoddy League but it had been years since they were competitive. They weren’t in the class of the East Lobsters, Dixie Eagles and Jonesboro Jets in the fifties or the Dennysville AA or Cutler Cardinals in the early sixties.

In 1964, the Bruins were knocking on the door but got eliminated by the Jonesport Eagles in the semi-finals.