The British are coming!

Part 3 Lydia Whitney Sherman Heroine and Interesting Incidents in War of 1812 As told, in part, by her son, Rev. Andrew M. Sherman

On the month of September, 1814, (during the war of 1812) the British landed a force on the Maine coast, marched overland to Machiasport, (some four miles South-east from Machias) and, early on the morning of the 11th of the above-mentioned month, surprised the American fort at that place with a superior force, from which the small garrison precipitately fled, hastening by the way of Machias, Westward, toward Columbia Falls.