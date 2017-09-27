Machias

The British are coming!

Part 3 Lydia Whitney Sherman  Heroine and Interesting Incidents in War of 1812 As told, in part, by her son, Rev. Andrew M. Sherman

On the month of September, 1814, (during the war of 1812) the British landed a force on the Maine coast, marched overland to Machiasport, (some four miles South-east from Machias) and, early on the morning of the 11th of the above-mentioned month, surprised the American fort at that place with a superior force, from which the small garrison precipitately fled, hastening by the way of Machias, Westward, toward Columbia Falls. 

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorSep 27,2017
Related Posts
No image
All tourney In the eighties
DECH auxiliary scholarships awarded
No image
Baseball post season history