Brief power outage affected 950 around Machias

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A spokesperson for Emera Maine confirmed that roughly 950 residents around the Machias area awoke to no electricity on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 30.

Emera was able to reroute service immediately to restore power to half of the downed homes, and then sent crews to the area to conduct the repair. They discovered that a line had broken close to a pole, likely due to age and the extremely low temperatures.

Power was restored to all affected homes within four hours.