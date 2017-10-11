Breathing at the Bog Finding sanctuary at Bog Lake
After exploring the far reaches of our Downeast home, from Petit Manan in the west to Grand Manan in the east, the time has come to take a breather. As a hometown tourist, it is invigorating to take an adventure to places that are lesser known, but nothing is as fulfilling and comforting as being close to home. Imagine a place where the skies are blue, only to be occupied by eagles and puffy white clouds. Imagine a place where crisp, cool waters rejuvenate your being. Imagine a place that heals with each echoing loon song. Imagine no longer: Bog Lake is near.