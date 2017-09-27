Machias

Book Bus stop

Bess the Book Bus made her annual stop at Jonesport’s Peabody Memorial Library last week. Jennifer Frances, who drives the bus from Florida and manages the mobile literacy outreach program, greeted area children and urged them to select free books. Also present were personnel from Axiom Technologies’ STEM program demonstrating robotics, and members of PML’s Friends of the Library recruiting members for the group that finances the library’s children’s programs. Bangor Savings Bank provided ice cream. Photo by Nancy Beal

