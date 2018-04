Nothing succeeds like success. The Bold Coast Sea & Sky Planning Committee is looking for more volunteers for its July 20 and 21 festival. Last year saw almost a doubling of the participants in the festival over the opening year in 2016.

The festival, entering its third year, is getting its start through the inspiration of Bill Burke, owner of the Pat’s Pizza restaurant here in Machias. The Rotary Club of Machias is a co-organizer.