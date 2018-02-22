Machias

Body of local clammer recovered

The body of 62-year old Delbert Caler of Harrington was discovered Thursday, Feb. 15 by a local fisherman working with Maine Marine Patrol to locate the shellfish harvester, missing since Wednesday, Feb. 14. 

 Marine Patrol received a report this morning at approximately 6 a.m. that Caler, a licensed shellfish harvester, was missing after he had gone clamming last evening.

The search, coordinated by the Maine Marine Patrol, began immediately and involved many locals searching on the water and shore, as well as members of the Maine Warden Service.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorFeb 22,2018
Related Posts
No image
Rose Gaffney School honor roll
No image
FairPoint acquisition complete, no change for Washington County
Millard “Millie” H. Emerson Addison