Body of local clammer recovered

The body of 62-year old Delbert Caler of Harrington was discovered Thursday, Feb. 15 by a local fisherman working with Maine Marine Patrol to locate the shellfish harvester, missing since Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Marine Patrol received a report this morning at approximately 6 a.m. that Caler, a licensed shellfish harvester, was missing after he had gone clamming last evening.

The search, coordinated by the Maine Marine Patrol, began immediately and involved many locals searching on the water and shore, as well as members of the Maine Warden Service.