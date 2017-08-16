by Phil Stuart

On August 19, the Machias Blueberry Run turns 42 years old, making it the second oldest running event in Washington County behind the Perry to Eastport seven-miler which is held on Fourth of July weekend.

The Blueberry Run does have the distinction of holding the title of most consecutive races because Hurricane Arthur wiped out the 2014 Perry to Eastport 7 to go.

This year’s Blueberry Run will be held on the third weekend in August and is expected to draw a decent field of runners once again.