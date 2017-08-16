Machias

Blueberry Run turns 42

by Phil Stuart

On August 19, the Machias Blueberry Run turns 42 years old, making it the second oldest running event in Washington County behind the Perry to Eastport seven-miler which is held on Fourth of July weekend.

The Blueberry Run does have the distinction of holding the title of most consecutive races because Hurricane Arthur wiped out the 2014 Perry to Eastport 7 to go.

This year’s Blueberry Run will be held on the third weekend in August and is expected to draw a decent field of runners once again.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorAug 16,2017
Related Posts
Golf news - Arnold Memorial Medical Building Society
Portland prices skyrocket
No image
Lakers snap Bulldogs streak