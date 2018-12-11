Blueberry commission gives tentative OK for subcommittee of small growers sought by Addison’s Marie Emerson; bill to enlarge commission in the works

by Nancy Beal

Marie and Dell Emerson have been involved with wild blueberries for decades. For nearly 50 years before his retirement, Dell ran the experimental farm on Blueberry Hill in Jonesboro. The couple owns a 40-acre farm of their own at Wescogus Corner in Addison and manages other growers’ fields and buys berries from still others. They furnish berries for the fresh pack market and, after the harvest in August, sell fresh-frozen berries in bulk from their home.