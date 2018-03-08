Blue Devils curse lingers on

by Phil Stuart

For over two and half decades now, the Calais Lady Blue Devils and Narraguagus Knights have been bitter rivals on the basketball court, and it looks like that may go on for at least a couple more years.

The Calais girls’ program ranks at the very top when it comes to a successful program. No high school girls’ program can match the success and consistency of the teams produced in the border city from coaches Bob McShane, to Dana Redding, and now Arnold Clark.