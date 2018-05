by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Kehben Grier of Machias’ Beehive Design Collective announced last week that the Blackfly Ball will move from its traditional Blueberry Festival August time frame to October 6. The Blackfly Ball has become a fixture of summer in Machias, historically taking place on the Saturday night of the Machias Wild Blueberry Festival and drawing large crowds to Bad Little Falls park to hear multiple bands for free.