Benefit planned after loss of Machiasport family home

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Four generations of Hinermans have lived in the Machiasport home Melissa Hinerman shared with her partner, JJ Tibbetts, but fire destroyed the white-clapboard home on the night of Saturday, June 2. The Machiasport Fire Department responded to the call with Machias, Roque Bluffs, East Machias, Jonesboro and Marshfield departments rendering mutual aid. Machias Fire Chief Joey Dennison served as incident commander. The home was built by Hinerman’s great grandparents.