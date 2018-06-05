Machias

Benefit planned after loss of Machiasport family home

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Four generations of Hinermans have lived in the Machiasport home Melissa Hinerman shared with her partner, JJ Tibbetts, but fire destroyed the white-clapboard home on the night of Saturday, June 2. The Machiasport Fire Department responded to the call with Machias, Roque Bluffs, East Machias, Jonesboro and Marshfield departments rendering mutual aid. Machias Fire Chief Joey Dennison served as incident commander. The home was built by Hinerman’s great grandparents.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
Jessica T. GriffinJun 05,2018
Related Posts
Crate Expectations
No image
East Machias home invasion leads to Machiasport standoff
Sens. Collins and King participate in Wreaths Across America ceremony at US Capitol