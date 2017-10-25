Beginning food business workshop in Machias

University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a free workshop on Nov. 9, designed for people considering a small-scale food business. Recipe to Market: Is It for Me? will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, at the UMaine Extension office, 28 Center St., Machias.

The workshop will introduce participants to topics including opportunities and challenges of being a food entrepreneur, the specialty food industry, business basics, an overview of the product development process, licensing and regulations, and food safety.