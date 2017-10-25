Machias

Beginning food business workshop in Machias

University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a free workshop on Nov. 9, designed for people considering a small-scale food business. Recipe to Market: Is It for Me? will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, at the UMaine Extension office, 28 Center St., Machias. 

The workshop will introduce participants to topics including opportunities and challenges of being a food entrepreneur, the specialty food industry, business basics, an overview of the product development process, licensing and regulations, and food safety. 

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorOct 25,2017
Related Posts
No image
Machias Little League 1963
No image
Governor LePage announces judicial nominees
Fisherman’s dedication continued from page 1