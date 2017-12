University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering beginning beekeeping courses in Calais, beginning Jan. 23, and in Machias on Jan. 24. The Calais session will be held at Washington County Community College, 1 College Drive, 6:30-8:30 p.m., through Feb. 20. The Machias session will be held at University of Maine at Machias,

​9 O’Brien Avenue, from 7-9 p.m., through Feb. 21.