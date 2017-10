by Nancy Beal

The Beals Planning Board will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, October 19 in the town office to consider applications from Nancy and Vinyl Crowley for a double-wide home on Hard Head Road in Alleys Bay, and Robert and Shirley Beal to enlarge an existing workshop on Bridgeview Road to 16-by-18 feet. Representatives from Nancy Sullivan and Steve Kent’s subdivision at Seaduck Point will also attend to discuss the progress of that subdivision.