Beals Heritage Center addition finished, 1901 Maurice Dow-built gas-powered lobster sloop unveiled

by Nancy Beal

The Beals Historical Society took a significant step forward last summer, when carpenters completed an addition to its Heritage Center, a 38-by-40-foot area destined to be what BHS President Carol Davis calls a cold storage building. The barn-like structure is built over a cement slab attached to the display hall, and will house “anything that doesn’t need heat,” says Davis. It cost $34,415 and was funded with a $28,000 grant, a few smaller donations, and BHS fundraising.