by Nancy Beal

What makes elephant toothpaste explode? Do gummy bears “grow” better in water or in soda pop? How many batteries and how many volts does it take to power a light bulb? Does rust come off more quickly in Pepsi or Mountain Dew? Can a rabbit be taught to eat from a blue bowl? Those questions and others were posed—and answered—at the first-ever science fair at Beals Elementary School last week.