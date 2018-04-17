Bay Ridge honor roll

Bay Ridge Elementary School in Cutler is pleased to announce its 3rd quarter honor roll: Grade 5: High Honors:Avery Cates; Ethan Cates; Reese Crosman; Michael Taylor. Honors: Max Cates; Paige Cates; Kisuhs Dinsmore. Grade 6: High Honors: Anna Patterson. Honors: Ben Griffin; Drew Taylor. Grade 7: High Honors: Isabel Cates; Lucas Cates; Sarah Moulton. Honors: Marissa Cates; Shane Feeney; Abby Fitzhenry; Jackson Lemieux; Sarah Neal; Kate Taylor. Grade 8: High Honors: Raeanah Reynolds. Honors: Madison Sylvain; Cami Bryant; Kash Feeney.