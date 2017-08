by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Local sea chantey expert Stephen Sanfilippo sang this historic ballad during last weekend’s celebration of the return of Machiasport’s Civil War cannon to Fort O’Brien last weekend. Sanfilippo resides in Pembroke.

The ballad recounts the events of the Battle of the Rim, also known as the Siege of Machias, which took place August 13 and 14, 1777.