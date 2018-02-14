Basketball tournament to benefit Arise Addiction Recovery

Come on out to watch or play and join the fight against addiction in our community. Arise Addiction Recovery is hosting a three-on-three basketball tournament to support its services in the Machias.

This will be a 20-team double elimination tournament, ages high school and up. There is an entry fee for each team, and spectator admission is by donation. $300 prize for the winning team!

Two courts will be playing at once, basic tournament rules apply. Because it’s double elimination, there will be 38 total matches that will last nine minutes each.