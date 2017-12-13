Basketball getting underway

by Phil Stuart

The most popular sports season in Downeast Maine is upon us once again.

This sport is top dog. It doesn’t matter how many cross country, cheering, soccer, baseball or softball championships a school wins, they don’t compare to basketball. Ten years after and sometimes less, after a school wins a title in those other sports, most area people wouldn’t even remember the players on the team. In basketball, people seem to remember who the players were on a state championship team 50 years ago.