Barrenview happenings

by Phil Stuart

The golf season is rapidly winding down as the middle of October is upon us.

There has been a rush of activity at Barrenview Golf Course in Jonesboro the past couple of weeks.

On Sept. 27 at the Senior Scramble, it took a putt-off for Jeanine Wright, Norm Lezy, Chuck Nevala and Frankie Gatcomb to edge out Lynn King, Dennis Lewey, Burnie Matthews and Don Portous as both teams finished at -4.

Six teams finished with a -3 but Ralph Backman, Britt Worner, Steve Beauregard and Bob Loud won by a blind draw.