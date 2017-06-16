Machias
Barren View scramble ends in putt-off

by Phil Stuart

The Barren View Golf Course in Jonesboro held its 4th Senior Scramble May 25, and once again first and second place were decided by a putt-off.

 The winning team turned out to be Carol Herrington, Irv Belanger, Kurt Harrington and Fred Morgan with a -4. The second place team, also with a -4, consisted of Shirley Crow, Paul King, Gail Berry and Dennis Lewey. 

The third place checks went out to Peter Berry, Ann Lockett, Stan Fitzhenry and Harry Beal. 

There was a three way tie for fourth place. 

